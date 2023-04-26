The Indian Telly Awards (ITA) 2023 took place in Mumbai recently for which many celebs from the small screen industry were seen in attendance. The best performances were honoured at the event and so were the sit-coms. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna won the best onscreen couple award for Anupamaa, Shaheer Sheikh bagged the trophy for TV Personality of the Year and so on. Take a look at the complete list of ITA 2023 winners. Rupali Ganguly on Anupamaa's Success, 'Took Me 22 Years To Be at The Place I am Today'.
Rupali Ganguly & Gaurav Khanna - Best Onscreen Couple For Anupamaa
Congratulations #MaAn for getting best onscreen couple award❤#GauravKhanna #AnujKapadia #Anupamaa #SpreadGKLove pic.twitter.com/A7aDjHiRZA
— Gauravkhannalovers_ 💙 ( Proud Fan🔥 ) (@gauravklovers) April 26, 2023
Rupali Ganguly - Best Actress In A Lead Role Award for Anupamaa
Arjun Bijlani - Best Anchor Award For Ravivaar With Star Parivaar
Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii - Best Drama Series Award
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - Best Continuing TV Programme Award
Shaheer Sheikh - Best Television Personality Of The Year Award
Harshad Chopda - Fan Favorite Actor Award For Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Omung Kumar - Best Art Direction (Non-Fiction) Award for Bigg Boss Season 16
Rohitashv Gour - Best Actor In A Comic Role Award for Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai
Karan V Grover - Fan Favorite Negative Actor Award For Udaariyaan
Mahekk Chahal - Fan Favorite Negative Actress Award For Naagin 6
Pravisht Mishra - Best Actor In A Lead Role Award For Banni Chow Home Delivery
Sumeet Raghvan - Best Actor in a Lead Role Award for Wagle Ki Duniya..Nayi Peedhi..Naye Kissey
Bhavna Vyas - Best Screenplay Writer (Drama Series & Soap) Award For Anupamaa
Lakshmi Jaikumar - Best Screenplay Writer (Drama Series & Soap) Award For Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Rampratap Singh - Best Art Direction (Fiction) Award For Swaraj
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia - Fan Favorite Actress Award For Choti Sarrdaarni
Harshad Chopda & Pranali Rathod - Fan Favorite Jodi Award For Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Ajay Gehi - Best Actor In A Negative Role Award For Hero – Gayab Mode On
Manoj Santoshi, Shashank Bali, Sanjay Kohli - Best Sitcom/Comedy Writer Award For Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai
Maddam Sir - Best Sitcom/Comedy Show Award
Alpana Buch - Best Actress in a Supporting Role Award For Anupamaa
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai - Best Sitcom/Comedy Show Award
Sarita Joshi - Lifetime Achievement Award
Ashi Singh - Best Actress Award For Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet
