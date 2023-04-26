The Indian Telly Awards (ITA) 2023 took place in Mumbai recently for which many celebs from the small screen industry were seen in attendance. The best performances were honoured at the event and so were the sit-coms. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna won the best onscreen couple award for Anupamaa, Shaheer Sheikh bagged the trophy for TV Personality of the Year and so on. Take a look at the complete list of ITA 2023 winners. Rupali Ganguly on Anupamaa's Success, 'Took Me 22 Years To Be at The Place I am Today'.

Rupali Ganguly & Gaurav Khanna - Best Onscreen Couple For Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly - Best Actress In A Lead Role Award for Anupamaa

Arjun Bijlani - Best Anchor Award For Ravivaar With Star Parivaar

Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii - Best Drama Series Award

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai - Best Continuing TV Programme Award

Shaheer Sheikh - Best Television Personality Of The Year Award

Harshad Chopda - Fan Favorite Actor Award For Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Omung Kumar - Best Art Direction (Non-Fiction) Award for Bigg Boss Season 16

Rohitashv Gour - Best Actor In A Comic Role Award for Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai

Karan V Grover - Fan Favorite Negative Actor Award For Udaariyaan

Mahekk Chahal - Fan Favorite Negative Actress Award For Naagin 6

Pravisht Mishra - Best Actor In A Lead Role Award For Banni Chow Home Delivery

Sumeet Raghvan - Best Actor in a Lead Role Award for Wagle Ki Duniya..Nayi Peedhi..Naye Kissey

Bhavna Vyas - Best Screenplay Writer (Drama Series & Soap) Award For Anupamaa

Lakshmi Jaikumar - Best Screenplay Writer (Drama Series & Soap) Award For Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Rampratap Singh - Best Art Direction (Fiction) Award For Swaraj

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia - Fan Favorite Actress Award For Choti Sarrdaarni

Harshad Chopda & Pranali Rathod - Fan Favorite Jodi Award For Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Ajay Gehi - Best Actor In A Negative Role Award For Hero – Gayab Mode On

Manoj Santoshi, Shashank Bali, Sanjay Kohli - Best Sitcom/Comedy Writer Award For Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai

Maddam Sir - Best Sitcom/Comedy Show Award

Alpana Buch - Best Actress in a Supporting Role Award For Anupamaa

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai - Best Sitcom/Comedy Show Award

Sarita Joshi - Lifetime Achievement Award

Ashi Singh - Best Actress Award For Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet

