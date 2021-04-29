Netflix's hit show, Shadow and Bone is receiving all the love from the audience and critics alike. Recently, the lead actress from the show told Digital Spy that she does not mind if her onscreen character turns queer.

Jessie answered, "I mean, I would hope so. Currently, she’s got Mal, and she loves Mal. But who knows? Who knows where they’re going to go? I would love that. I think it’d be really great for her because it seems right for her as well. She just seems like she could be queer, and she has so much love for many people in the show."

Check Out The Trailer:

