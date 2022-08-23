It was only recently that we reported about Kapil Sharma launching the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show and that he is going to be back in a new look. Archana Puran Singh has been the permanent panel member of the show and now, Kapil took to social media to share a BTS photo of himself with her. Archana too is seen in a new look with grey bell bottom denims paired with a jacket and a red flowy colour coordinated top. The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma Gets Stylish Makeover For New Season of His Show (View Pic).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

