Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Patel earlier this year. The TV actress would be celebrating Karwa Chauth with her ‘squad’ in Nairobi. Dalljiet shared a video on Instagram flaunting her mehndi and expressed her excitement to celebrate Karwa Chauth. She mentioned in the caption of her post, “Karwa Chauth is more special than ever this year with my little ones by my side.” Dalljiet Kaur Marries Nikhil Patel; Check Out First Pics of the Newlyweds!

Dalljiet Kaur Excited To Celebrate Karwa Chauth 2023

