The latest Koffee With Karan 7 episode saw Kabir Singh stars Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor on the couch spilling some hot goss. Right from the actress revealing how she met Sidharth Malhotra at the shoot wrap party of Lust Stories to Sasha making a confession about Batti Gul Meter Chalu, KWK's episode 8 was treat for fans. Also, as per early reviews online, netizens have liked Shahid-Kiara's camaraderie. Here, check out how tweeple have reacted to KWK 7's latest episode.  Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 8: Shahid Kapoor’s Comments on Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s Relationship Deserve All Your Attention (Watch Promo Video).

'Real' 

'Unfiltered'

'Pure Heart'

'Cute'

'Phenomenal' 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)