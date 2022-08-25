The latest Koffee With Karan 7 episode saw Kabir Singh stars Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor on the couch spilling some hot goss. Right from the actress revealing how she met Sidharth Malhotra at the shoot wrap party of Lust Stories to Sasha making a confession about Batti Gul Meter Chalu, KWK's episode 8 was treat for fans. Also, as per early reviews online, netizens have liked Shahid-Kiara's camaraderie. Here, check out how tweeple have reacted to KWK 7's latest episode. Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 8: Shahid Kapoor’s Comments on Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s Relationship Deserve All Your Attention (Watch Promo Video).

'Real'

Watched this episode 😀🥰 I felt this episode is best till date. It's funny and entertaining. Also the best pair on the couch their friendship is so good 🤩 Most Real and genuine connection pair on #KoffeeWithKaranS7#ShahidKapoor #KiaraAdvani @shahidkapoor @advani_kiara pic.twitter.com/oxW2YSVRjO — Moody🤫 ✷Pooja✷ (@Pooja951612) August 25, 2022

'Unfiltered'

This will again remain a memorable episode bcoz both of them were just so themselves without even trying to pretend or put up a facade. UNFILTERED to the Core #ShahidKapoor #KiaraAdvani #KoffeeWithKaranS7 — 𝓐𝓷𝓷𝓲𝓮 ♥️ (@ShahidzAnnie) August 25, 2022

'Pure Heart'

its good to see people finally realising what a beautiful person kiara is. she truly truly is such a ball of sunshine and has a pure heart #KoffeeWithKaranS7 — clowning. (@allthingsdumb_) August 25, 2022

'Cute'

#KiaraAdvani u know when someone is beautiful from inside it radiates in every word they speak. U are one of the most humble cute and beautiful inside out person I've seen I loved u totally in #KoffeeWithKaranS7 — ashen (@kafeashen2) August 25, 2022

'Phenomenal'

this was such a cuteeee and feel good episode. I absolutely love kiara for being an absolutely phenomenal actor and also such a nice person offscreen. And Shahid is always so adorable & comforting. It was a good decision to start my day with the episode😍❤️#KoffeeWithKaranS7 — saurabh (@Saurabhhh_) August 25, 2022

