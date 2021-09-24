The Kota Factory Season 1 was a massive success, giving its lead stars like Jitendra Kumar a massive fan following. The show has returned with its second season that premiered on Netflix today (September 24). The show has already caught everyone's attention within 24 hours of its release.

Check Out What Everyone Is Saying About The Show On Twitter:

Praises By A Fan

An Entertaining Show

#KotaFactorySeason2 is not only entertaining and engaging but it also exposed the dark side of IIT and Education System which was much needed. Kudos to @TheViralFever and @NetflixIndia along with the starcast for this masterpiece.👏 pic.twitter.com/CUxZ4FmLF9 — Tanvi Tripathi (@deewane_filmy) September 24, 2021

We All Do!

I need a Jeetu bhaiya in my life 🥺 🤲🏻🤲🏻#KotaFactorySeason2 — Kritika Khurana 💫 (@Kritikadrdz) September 24, 2021

Who Else Related To The Show?

This speech has enraged me so much, and the fact that I've gone through this at some point in some way.#KotaFactorySeason2 pic.twitter.com/wT7DFXJ3qT — Tejas Warathe (@TejasWarathe) September 24, 2021

Some More Praises

Binge Watched #KotaFactorySeason2 ! The best part of it was the direction, the way #Raghavsubbu has directed each scene is highly appreciated! Many things were said just by the scene and no dialogues were required. A must watch! Loved it!😍#netflixindia #KotaFactory #jeetubhaiya pic.twitter.com/vtIyiLpkwy — Nadia Khan (@nadiaaakhannn) September 24, 2021

Rightly Put

Just binge watched #kotafactoryseason2 and ngl but I’ve watched so many series but never found something so natural and relatable every jee aspirant remembers their coaching days and this just gives them a perfect rewind of all that Just 8 days before #Jeeadvanced pic.twitter.com/ZwABBCHAyY — Manpreet Singh (@Freestylerms09) September 24, 2021

Brilliant Performances

#KotaFactory : Yet another simple season, with brilliant performances by Jeetu bhaiya and gang. @NetflixIndia , @TheViralFever renew it already for more seasons. “Jab tak #jeetubhaiya padhayenge tab tak kota factory dekte hi rahenge”😂. Rating: 3.5/5. #KotaFactorySeason2. pic.twitter.com/ryrjNRSof4 — ѕαι ¢нαη∂яα яє∂∂у (@saichndra) September 24, 2021

