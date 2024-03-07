Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was recently spotted playing at the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2024 opening match held in Mumbai. He has now shared a series of photos from the event on his official Instagram handle, where he is seen posing with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, and South star Suriya. Sharing these photos, Munawar wrote, 'From the streets to the stadium. Never thought I would get a chance to play with the legend @sachintendulkar 🙏 😍 and with the players @akshaykumar @actorsuriya 🤩, made it fun.” He also posed happily with his little son Mikhail. Check out his post below! ISPL 2024: Elvish Yadav Dismisses Munawar Faruqui in T10 Match, But Fans Are Bowled By Their Friendship! (View Pics and Video).

Munawar Faruqui's Instagram Post

