Simba Nagpal, who is currently working on Naagin 6, has injured his leg while shooting a thrilling scene with actresses Mahek Chahal and Urvashi Dholakia. The scene required Simba to hit the axe on the ground, but he mistakenly hit his leg. However, immediate medical attention was provided to the actor, who continues to shoot with the bandage on. Naagin 6: Vishal Solanki Is Excited To Join the Cast of Ekta Kapoor’s Supernatural TV Show.

Check it out:

Simba Nagpal injured on sets of #Naagin6; still continued to shoot#SimbaNagpal https://t.co/NfK07KQlFy — India Forums (@indiaforums) June 21, 2022

