For Naagin viewers, there is an exciting update! Vatsal Sheth will be seen in the show soon! After the time leap takes place Vatsal will make his debut as the hero in Naagin 6, opposite Tejasswi Prakash who also stars in the show. Shrey Mittal is Tejasswi's co-star and love interest in Naagin. Tejasswi Prakash Oozes Glam in Lavender Bralette and Matching Pants! Naagin 6 Actress Shares Pics on Instagram.

View Naagin 6 Update:

