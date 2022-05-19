The much-awaited web-series, Panchayat Season 2 starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav in key roles released today (May 19) on Amazon Prime Video. The story of the show revolves around an engineering graduate Abhishek (Jitendra), who due to lack of a better job option joins as secretary of a Panchayat office in a remote village of UP, which invites chaos in his life. Having said that, early reviews of the series by netizens are out and it seems positive. As Twitterati's are loving the show and how. Check it out. Panchayat Season 2 Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav’s TVF Series Maintains Its Amusing and Crackling Form Nearly Throughout! (LatestLY Exclusive).

#PanchayatSeason2 is not just a series it's an emotion of the millions.. You will laugh, smile and cry ,every episode has different level of emotion.. Must watch @PrimeVideo — Shivendra Pandey (@Shivi92Pandey) May 19, 2022

1st episode itself is a emotional roller coster!#PanchayatSeason2 pic.twitter.com/M4JckxOolh — Anu (@Iam_bonganu) May 19, 2022

@jitendrajk06 @Neenagupta001 @TheViralFever Hats off to u guys for putting such a fantastic series.... Absolute mind blowing.. real life issues mixed with emotions n humor. The last 10 mins couldnt stop myself from crying.#panchayat2 #PanchayatSeason2 — Niraj Shah (@shah_niraj12) May 19, 2022

#PanchayatSeason2 @PrimeVideo @TheViralFever well let me start by thanking. One best show of 2022. What a show "Dil ko chhu gayi". Last episode ne rula diya. Lots of love to #PanchayatSeason2 makers. — Mrinmoy Chattaraj (@MrinmoyChattar1) May 19, 2022

Just watched #PanchayatSeason2 man this season is packed with emotional punch. Episode 8 gives a sudden jolt of emotional feelings which cant be described in words. Awesome season. A must watch. Eagerly wait for #Panchayat3 now@PrimeVideo Jitendra Kumar is Superb 😘 — Hrithik Worshiper (@iPrasenjit_M) May 19, 2022

