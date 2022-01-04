Ranjish Hi Sahi is the upcoming series created by Mahesh Bhatt. It is an intense dramatic love story that stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri and Amala Paul in the lead. The trailer gives a glimpse of a ‘struggling director (Shankar), his wife (Anju) and his superstar lover (Aamna)’. It shows how his life changes after he gets into the glamorous world of showbiz. His life is torn apart when he has to save his marriage and also save his extra-marital affair. The series is all set to be premiered on Voot Select from January 13.

Watch The Trailer Of Ranjish Hi Sahi Below:

From the lanes of Bombay and the glamour of Bollywood in the 70s, comes a dramatic love story about a struggling director, his wife, and his superstar lover. Find out what happens in #RanjishHiSahi: streaming on @VootSelect from 13th January. Created by @MaheshNBhatt pic.twitter.com/b1GdG316Br — Voot Select (@VootSelect) January 4, 2022

