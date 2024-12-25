The holiday season has begun, and Bollywood celebrities have already started hosting parties at their homes, reuniting with family and friends. The first ones to host a Christmas party in B-Town this year were the Bhatts. On Tuesday (December 24), the Kapoors were spotted arriving at Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's residence for Christmas Eve. Alia Bhatt was spotted arriving for the get-together with her baby girl, Raha Kapoor. The actress wore a white dress, while her little one looked adorable in a red outfit. Ranbir Kapoor was clicked alone outside the venue in a white and blue outfit. The Ramayana actor could be seen happily posing for the paps in the pictures. Joining them were Neetu Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt and Kunal Kapoor. ‘Lampat Chhichora’: Mukesh Khanna Slams Ranbir Kapoor’s Casting as Lord Rama in ‘Ramayana’, Says His Negative Personality From ‘Animal’ Might Disturb Movie.

Ranbir Kapoor at Mahesh Bhatt’s Christmas Party

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor at Mahesh Bhatt's Christmas Party

Alia Bhatt, Raha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Neetu Kapoor at Mahesh Bhatt'sNew Year Party

Neetu Kapoor (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Pooja Bhatt and Kunal Kapoor at Mahesh Bhatt's Chrsitmas Party

Pooja Bhatt, Kunal Kapoor (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

