Jetshen Dohna Lama from Sikkim has won Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 9. The young talent not just lifted the trophy but even took home prize money of Rs 10 lakh. N Biren Singh, Manipur Chief Minister, congratulated her with a sweet note on Twitter. He mentioned in his tweet, "A Proud Moment for all of us as Jetshen Dohna Lama from Sikkim wins the 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 9'."

N Biren Singh Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 9 Winner Jetshen Dohna Lama

A Proud Moment for all of us as Jetshen Dohna Lama from Sikkim wins the ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 9’. Congratulations Jetshen Dohna Lama! I wish you the best for your future. May you continue to add numerous quills of achievement to your crown. pic.twitter.com/iceycZPaBc — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 22, 2023

