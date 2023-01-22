Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 has finally come to an end, and it's Azeem who has lifted the trophy. Further, it was Vikraman who finished as the first-runner up followed by Shivin Ganesan. FYI, Mohammed Azeem is a TV star who started his career with daily soap Maya in 2012. Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Get Into a Heated Argument Over Elimination Twist (Watch Video).

Congratulations to Azeem:

Congratulations to @actor_azeem for winning the title of Bigg Boss Tamil season 6.#BiggBossTamil6 #BiggBossTamil pic.twitter.com/ZDlyX2DTiU — Bigg Boss Follower (@BBFollower7) January 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)