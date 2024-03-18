Shehnaaz Gill recently turned showstopper for designer Diksha Khanna and Nirmooha at the Lakme Fashion Week. The Thank You For Coming actress walked the ramp gracefully, and her confidence was on point. On the other hand, Shehnaaz looked breathtakingly beautiful in a denim jumpsuit paired with a nose ring and bold red lipstick. Fans loved her oh-so-ravishing look and showered her with love. Having said that, check out her fans' reactions here: Shehnaaz Gill Looks Like a Cutie Patootie in These Pictures From Her Childhood Days!.

Shehnaaz Gill Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous As She Walks The Ramp

She doesn’t play the victim card,does not point fingers, she stands tall and deals My heart is full of pride for you …..Walking the prestigious LFW#ShehnaazRampWalkInLFW #SHEHNAAZGILL pic.twitter.com/HKvZEMH7wf — Rani K (fan account) (@Shehnaaz_Love10) March 18, 2024

Can't Take Our Eyes Off Her!

Shehnaaz Absolutely Killed It!

Looking Ravishing And How!

No power in the world can stop the one whose rise is certain Good morning ✨🌟❤️#SHEHNAAZGILL@ishehnaaz_gill #ShehnaazRampWalkInLFW pic.twitter.com/nftdDubObl — cute baby (fan account) (@Togadiya_Chiman) March 18, 2024

Shehnaaz Gill Won Hearts With Her Ramp Walk

I’m so blessed and happy to see @ishehnaaz_gill on the ramp. She looked so stunning. And as I expected, she is completely down to earth and shows who she really is as a person in the interviews. This is why we all admire her. #ShehnaazGill #ShehnaaRampWalkInLFW pic.twitter.com/U8aL3YGbr0 — Vishal 🇨🇦 (@vizzy1980) March 18, 2024

