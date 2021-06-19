Sherni started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on June 18. Many have watched the film and are in awe of Vidya Balan's terrific performance. Many have also liked the makers' drive to include the forest guards in the narrative which is so rare these days.

Check out the reactions here...

#VidyaBalan #SherniOnPrime #PrimeVideo Sherni is a good movie. Shown the actual facts how government officials work. Vidya Balan has nailed the performance 👏. Finally I was eager about Tiger cubs.....Thanks Vidya and The Makers for such A wonderful movie. — Raj Kumar K (@kodamalaraj) June 19, 2021

A perfect combo!

Watched #Sherni today A perfect combo of politics, bureaucracy and localities. Things as it seems always different in real. @ParveenKaswan sir, you should watch and share your experience. — Paras Bhardwaj 🇮🇳 (@officialparasb) June 19, 2021

A high five for the narrative

#Sherni A simple & brilliant narrative build around a complex set of stakeholders like, Parochial political intrests Tamed Officers Compromised Officers Impeccable Officers Good Villagers Selfish Villagers Stupid Villagers Fradulant non governmental entities & Sensational Media pic.twitter.com/p9s6WBCgeH — Thejes Sekhar , IFS (@THEJES_IFS18) June 19, 2021

Right now!

The bold Balan!

I liked #Sherni those who like watching documentary,it's for them. Those who like drama then no. Forest dept🙏@vidya_balan if the dirty picture was a bold movie then this is a bolder choice.Hats off to you.Your simple looks and natural roleplay of the character was impressive. — Dr.G.O.D.🇮🇳 (@DrGariiMis) June 19, 2021

A story about humans in a forest!

Sherni review :-. It's a story of inner and outer conflict of which on get's solved later remains a mystery. You will need to sit tight and think back for an hour after you done with the movie .It's a movie about human in forest.#Sherni #SherniOnPrime #VidyaBalan — the _angry teenager (@RvNvishal) June 19, 2021

Focus of forest guards

#Sherni is inspiring. I have not seen any other BW film focusing on the trials and tribulations of forest guards. This movie is thought-provoking and empathetic. Vidya Balan is, as usual, terrific. Overall I enjoyed it, despite its slow pace. — Chitra (@onlyformyconsc1) June 19, 2021

And a 'Stereo-Typical' rant!

#Sherni : Stereo-typical and a movie with an agenda: to lionise an animal-loving Xtian forest officer, a noble Muslim Zoologist and to make Hindus as bhagwa-Flag bearing rabble-rousers, petty politicians and blood-thirsty shikari. — Stocksonly (@Stocksonly5) June 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)