The dancing reality show, Super Dancer 4 will have its finale on Saturday (October 9). Ahead of the grand day, the channel has shared a video wherein we can see judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra giving a special performance. From stunning like a water goddess to dancing on Nadiyon Paar, Shilpa looks sizzling.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

