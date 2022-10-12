The Kapil Sharma Show dropped a quirky new promo of the Karwa Chauth special episode. In the short video, we see Sumona Chakravarti and Srishty Rode fighting to keep the traditional Karwa Chauth fast for the same man, Kappu aka Kapil Sharma. In the end, the comedian arrives and pleads that even let him have a say. On The Kapil Sharma Show, Comedian Navin Prabhakar Reveals What Inspired His Iconic Bar Girl Act.

Check Out the Promo Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)