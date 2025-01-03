The highly anticipated teaser for Griha Laxmi, EPIC ON's upcoming thriller, has been unveiled, promising a gripping drama that will keep viewers on edge. Starring Hina Khan as Laxhmi, Rahul Dev as Tokas, Chunky Panday as Kazi and Dibyendu Bhattacharya as Vikram, the drama is set in the intense, high-stakes world of Betalgadh. The plot revolves around themes of love, betrayal and survival, with Laxmi’s fight to protect her family, empire and herself from dangerous forces. With tough choices and powerful emotions at its core, Griha Laxmi is set to be a must-watch. Griha Laxmi will stream on EPIC ON from January 16, 2025. ‘Griha Laxmi’ Logo Reveal: Hina Khan Stars in EPIC ON’s Intense Tale of Survival and Power (Watch Video).

Watch 'Griha Laxmi' Teaser:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)

