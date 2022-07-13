The city of Albuquerque is soon going to be unveiling bronze statues of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman to honour Breaking Bad. The characters portrayed by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have become a cultural phenomenon, and honestly what better way to honour them by immortalising them with these statues. With the show taking place entirely in Albuquerque, this is surely a huge deal. Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 8: Bob Odenkirk's 'Breaking Bad' Prequel Returns With a Masterpiece Of An Episode Say Netizens!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

The city of Albuquerque will soon be unveiling statues dedicated to ‘Breaking Bad’ characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. pic.twitter.com/YvwEe9eSxN — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)