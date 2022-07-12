Better Call Saul Season 6 returned with its second part as episode eight of the final outing premiered a while back. With us being in the final stretch of the show now, fans are extremely happy with how the eight episode has turned out as the episode intertwined into the story of Breaking Bad quite well and added some major context. With fans going gaga over this "masterclass" of an episode, here are some of the best reactions we could find from Twitter. Better Call Saul Season 6 Premiere Review: Fans Rave About the Return of Bob Odenkirk's Breaking Bad Spinoff!

Bravo to Everyone Involved!

Spoilers for tonight’s Better Call Saul Below: “It’s like poetry, it rhymes” - George Lucas Bravo to everyone involved. What a masterpiece of an episode. Feels so good to have it back. #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/Dn9dbcZ1Xh — Zac to the Future Escape Room (@zacstack) July 12, 2022

Utter Dread, Tension and Melancholy!

Everything about Better Call Saul's Point and Shoot is perfection. Nothing but utter dread, tension, and melancholy with GIlligan's masterful direction, Smith's tightly focused script, flawless performances, and Porter's score REALLY standing out. #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/hPrzMYMOVs — Alex Leonce 🇧🇧 (@AlexLeonce2) July 12, 2022

Well, That's Some Context We Didn't Expect...

Jesse dancing on top of Howard and Lalo’s dead bodies #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/9xVUwcyee0 — Jake Bisnett (@JakeBisnett1) July 12, 2022

They've Been There All This Time!

Can’t believe people are still saying Lalo and Howard aren’t in Breaking Bad they’re right here #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/DpetUv8Urs — Beast Nation (@FREEBlRD_) July 12, 2022

Experiencing Walt and Jesse's Boredom, But Now In Real Time!

An Absolute Masterclass!

i can’t put my love for #BetterCallSaul into a tweet. its just too good. an absolute masterclass, the acting, the storytelling. i dont think there’s ever been a spin off i’ve liked more than the original show. sidebar, this man right here is an absolute gem pic.twitter.com/S4VG2iUGAs — 🌑 (@Malevolentshrn3) July 12, 2022

Shock and Awe!

#BetterCallSaul #BreakingBad ARE SO INTERTWINED ITS INSANE THAT AFTER ALL THESE YEARS WE GOT AN ANSWER WE COMPLETELY FORGOT ABOUT. “You will never view Breaking Bad the same again”-Peter Gould. I’m in shock and awe. pic.twitter.com/ld9PXDuclh — SagaFraga (@SagaFraga) July 12, 2022

