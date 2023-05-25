After almost two years of absence, Insomniac Games returned in a huge way to the recent PlayStation showcase finally giving us a first glimpse at Spider-Man 2's gameplay. The demo follows Peter in the symbiote suit trying to save the Lizard-turned Dr Curt Connors who is being chased by Kraven the Hunter's forces. Miles in the gameplay reveal too helping out Peter with him being revealed as the second playable character of the game. PlayStation Showcase 2023: When and How to Watch the Gaming Expo Online on YouTube and Twitch.

Watch the Gameplay Reveal for Spider-Man 2:

