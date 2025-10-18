Health officials in California have confirmed three unrelated cases of clade I mpox in residents of Long Beach and Los Angeles County, CBS reported, marking the first known US instances of the strain acquired without recent international travel. Previously, clade I mpox cases in the US were linked to travel to regions where the virus is endemic. All three patients required hospitalisation but are currently recovering, according to the California Department of Public Health. Mpox Outbreak: What Is Monkeypox? What Symptoms Should We Look Out for and How Can It Be Prevented? All You Need To Know.

Mpox in US: California Reports 3 Cases With No Travel History

BREAKING: The first U.S. cases of a potentially more severe form of mpox without known travel reported in California, health officials say — CBS — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CBS), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

