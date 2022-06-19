More than 96 hours of continuous rain has devastated the entire state of Assam. As a result, almost ninety per cent area of the state reeling under flood water. According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 18 lakh have been affected in 2,893 villages across 28 districts of the state. Several rivers are flowing above the danger mark in Assam. Visuals from various parts of Assam are going viral on social media shocking people about the disastrous conditions in the state.

Have a look:

SDRF teams rescue more than 100 villagers:

#WATCH Flood situation in Assam’s Chirang district remains grim with thousands of people affected SDRF teams rescue more than 100 villagers. All the trapped people were shifted to safe places. (18.06) pic.twitter.com/IzQeAVJ0H2 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

A man tries to save his livestock:

Rain-damaged roads:

Normal Life Affected:

#WATCH | Normal life affected due to grim flood situation in Assam. Visuals from Bajali. pic.twitter.com/B1p5KgVL2O — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022

Disruption in train services:

#WATCH | Hojai, Assam | Breach between Jamunamukh and Jugijan section under Lumding division of Northeast Frontier Railway due to flood after heavy rainfall has led to disruption in train services. Several trains have been cancelled/partially cancelled/ diverted (17.06) pic.twitter.com/31smRedo4W — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022

Visuals of Police Reserve, Barpeta:

It is raining continuously for 24 hours in Assam, second wave of rain has come, the whole area is absolutely watery.#assamfloods pic.twitter.com/sIkUcx3UrX — ᴀᴋɪꜱʜɪᴛᴀ__❤️ (@Akshita__21) June 17, 2022

I know many of you are busy with your own agenda. Can you please pay little attention to the ongoing massive flood in Assam in North East India? Already nearly a million people displaced & many children lost their homes & parents. This is climate crisis! Our leaders must act now! pic.twitter.com/soPshZmeip — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) June 14, 2022

