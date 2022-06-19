More than 96 hours of continuous rain has devastated the entire state of Assam. As a result, almost ninety per cent area of the state reeling under flood water. According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 18 lakh have been affected in 2,893 villages across 28 districts of the state. Several rivers are flowing above the danger mark in Assam.  Visuals from various parts of Assam are going viral on social media shocking people about the disastrous conditions in the state.

Have a look:

SDRF teams rescue more than 100 villagers:

A man tries to save his livestock:

Rain-damaged roads:

Normal Life Affected:

Disruption in train services:

Visuals of Police Reserve, Barpeta:

