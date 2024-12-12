The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the CTET December Exam 2024 admit card today, December 12. Candidates who will be appearing for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 or CTET exam can check and download the CBSE CTET December hall ticket by visiting the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in. Here's the direct link to download the CTET Admit Card 2024. This year, the CBSE CTET examination will be conducted on December 14. If there are more candidates in any city, then the exam is likely to be conducted on December 15, too. Applicants can click on the below link to know the steps to download the CTET December hall ticket. CTET Admit Card 2024: Hall Ticket for Central Teacher Eligibility Test December Examination To Be Released Soon at ctet.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

CTET December Hall Ticket Released at ctet.nic.in

CTET Admit Card 2024: Hall Ticket for Central Teacher Eligibility Test December Examination To Be Released Soon at https://t.co/8qkn8JHsP9, Know Steps To Downloadhttps://t.co/EhfOysEpAq#CTETAdmitCard2024 #CTETExam2024 #CTETDecemberExam2024 #CentralTeacherEligibilityTest… — LatestLY (@latestly) December 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)