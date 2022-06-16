The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Class 10th results tomorrow, june 17 at 1 PM, school education minister Varsha Gaikwad Said. The board was expected to release the Class 10th result on June 15th. However, that didn’t happen and students kept waiting for their scores. Those waiting for their Class 10 Results will be able to download their results from the official website of MSBSHSE –mahresult.nic.in.

