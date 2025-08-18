The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a school holiday on Tuesday, August 19, after heavy rains battered Mumbai. The BMC has ordered all schools and colleges to remain closed tomorrow in view of the red alert issued by the IMD. On August 18, BMC said that schools in the afternoon shift would remain closed. The Indian Meteorological Department has also issued a heavy rainfall warning from August 17 to August 20. The average rainfall received by Mumbai till 2 pm on Monday has been reported to be 97.88 mm. While the Eastern Suburban region has received rainfall of 86.21 mm, the Western Suburban region has received 83.10 mm of rainfall. Thane School Holiday on August 19, 2025: All Schools Will Remain Closed Tomorrow, Announces TMC As IMD Issues Red Alert Predicting Very Heavy Rainfall.

Mumbai School Holiday on August 19

📢 All schools and colleges in Mumbai (City and Suburbs) will remain closed tomorrow, 19th August 2025 (Tuesday). 🌧 The India Meteorological Department has issued a Red Alert warning (extremely heavy rainfall), for Mumbai City and Suburbs tomorrow i.e. Tuesday, 19th August… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)