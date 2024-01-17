The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the UGC NET December 2023 results today i.e. on 17 January. Once the results are out, candidates can check their UGC NET 2023 December results on the official website i.e. ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates will have use their application numbers and date of birth as login credentials to download the UGC NET 2023 result. UGC NET Exam Result Date: NTA To Declare National Eligibility Test December 2023 Examination Result on January 17 at ugcnet.nta.ac.in; Here’s Why.

UGC NET 2023 Result

UGC NET Result 2023-24: आज जारी होगा यूजीसी नेट का परिणाम। — बेसिक शिक्षा: सूचना और सामग्री (@Info_4Education) January 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)