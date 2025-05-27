In a significant relief to taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the Assessment Year 2025-26. Returns that were due by July 31, 2025, will now be due by September 15, 2025. The decision was made based on noting the significant changes that were made to the ITR forms this year, as well as updates to the system and better reflection of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) credits. The extension is aimed at allowing taxpayers and tax professionals further time to adjust to the new filing process and accurate filing. A formal notification outlining the extension will be issued soon. The extension is seen as a welcome decision by many, especially salaried individuals and small businesses, and primarily because they depend on up-to-date TDS data and the system-generated prefilled return forms for their returns. ITR Filing 2025: Who All Need To File Their Income Tax Return by July 31? Check Details.

Last Day to File Income-Tax Return Extended to September 15

CBDT has decided to extend the due date of filing of ITRs, which are due for filing by 31st July 2025, to 15th September 2025 This extension will provide more time due to significant revisions in ITR forms, system development needs, and TDS credit reflections. This ensures a… pic.twitter.com/B73wcK8tmF — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)