The Maharashtra State Lottery draw information for Weekly, Monthly, & Bumper lotteries is out. The government of Maharashtra has started the Maharashtra State lottery. It covers various lottery schemes such as Weekly, Monthly and Bumper Lucky Draw. There are four Maharashtra State Lottery draws each day, every week. The tickets start from Rs 15. The first prize in the Rs 50 lottery is Rs 7 lakh, and the second is Rs 2,000 (60 prizes). The Maharashtra State Lottery also offers four Monthly draws and six Bumper draws. Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 1 PM Live, Dear Godavari Tuesday Lottery Sambad Result of 16.04.2024, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List.

Maharashtra Lottery:

