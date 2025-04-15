The Nagaland State Lotteries will announce the results of the Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery today, April 15, from 1 PM onward. Lottery players who purchased tickets for the Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here to learn about the names of the lucky draw winners. The winner of Nagaland's Dear Godavari Tuesday weekly lottery will receive a prize of INR 1 crore. In addition to the Dear Godavari lottery, Nagaland hosts a variety of lotteries, including Dear Goose, Dear Indus, Dear Pelican, Dear Dwarka, Dear Seagull and Dear Meghna, among others. Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 15, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Dear Godavari Tuesday Lottery Result

