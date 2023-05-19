The Central Government today gave a major relief to taxpayers by waiving off 20% TCS on International Credit and Debit Card usage. Responding to concerns of taxpayers over the imposition of 20% TCS on International Credit Card and Debit Card transactions under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) from July 1, the Finance Ministry said no TCS would be collected on small transactions up to Rs 7 lakh. 20% TCS on International Credit Card Usage FAQs: What Is Exemption Limit for Students or Medical Purposes? Know Everything Here.

No 20% TCS on International Card Upto Rs & Lakh:

Clarification regarding applicability of Tax Collection at Source to small Debit/Credit Transactions under LRS Read more ➡️ https://t.co/TueoKvVb8W (1/4) pic.twitter.com/QksyU3EXuK — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) May 19, 2023

