In yet another bizarre banking glitch, a man from Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar was left stunned after a 37-digit amount—INR 10,01,35,60,00,00,00,00,00,01,00,23,56,00,00,09,82,024—suddenly appeared in his Kotak Mahindra Bank account. The account holder, Vinay Pandey, immediately alerted the bank after noticing the astronomical figure. Kotak Mahindra Bank has since frozen the account and launched an internal investigation into the error. Officials have also informed concerned departments, including regulatory authorities. This incident mirrors a similar case from Greater Noida, where a 20-year-old man reported a massive sum credited to his late mother’s account. Richest Indian? 37-Digit Amount Credited in Kotak Mahindra Bank Account Belonging to Noida Man's Dead Mother, Mind-Boggling Number Is 10,01,35,60,00,00,00,00,00,01,00,23,56,00,00,00,00,299.

यूपी : अब सिद्धार्थनगर के विनय पांडे के कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक खाते में 37 डिजिट में पैसा आया है। बैंक ने खाता फ्रीज कर जाचं शुरू की। इससे पहले ग्रेटर नोएडा के दीपक के खाते में 16 डिजिट में बैंक बैलेंस दिखा रहा था। लगता है हम सबके 15-15 लाख इन दोनों के खाते में आ गए हैं। https://t.co/iUzvfDJ4Rr pic.twitter.com/bpZt9YA4TA — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 6, 2025

सिद्धार्थनगर ➡विनय पांडे के खाते में आए 37 अंकों में रुपए ➡बैंक खाते में अचानक आए 37 अंकों में रुपए ➡कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक खाते में आ गई भारी रकम ➡37 अंकों में पैसे देखकर खाता धारक हुआ हैरान ➡बड़ी रकम आने के बाद बैंक ने खाता किया फ्रीज़ ➡मामले की जानकारी बैंक,संबंधित विभागों… pic.twitter.com/lYEp5ZjPWH — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) August 6, 2025

