A video going viral on social media shows a shareholder with a one per cent stake slamming the management of GKB Ophthalmics Ltd, an Indian plastic lens manufacturing company, over poor financial performance. The alleged incident is said to have taken place during the virtual shareholders' meeting. During the annual general meeting (AGM) of GKB Ophthalmics Ltd, shareholder Abhishek Kalra initially thanked officials for letting him speak. However, he quickly unleashed his anger against the company as he was allowed to talk for "one minute, once a year." The viral clip shows Kalra blasting the company's managing director, Krishna Gopal Gupta, who is reported to have 40 years of experience. The shareholder accused Gupta of "never delivering profits". "When your funeral procession passes, not even ten shareholders will be part of it," Kalra said. In the video, Abhishek Kalra slams Gupta's sons and curses him. "Aap agley jaman me kutte banogay, mai shraap deta hu," he said. During the meeting, Kalra revealed that he owns one per cent of the company’s shares. It is reported that stocks of GKB Ophthalmics have fallen 32.27 per cent over the past year, with their year-to-date performance being negative 18.38 per cent. Chittorgarh: Brawl Erupts After Shopkeepers Thrash Devotees With Sticks Outside Sanwaliya Temple in Rajasthan, Video Goes Viral.

Shareholder Curses Company During Virtual Meeting

Average shareholder meeting in the world of Indian microcaps pic.twitter.com/P2h1i7wvM5 — Abhinav Kukreja (@kukreja_abhinav) August 22, 2025

'The Supreme Court Will Jail You'

GKB Ophthalmics Ltd.: Shareholder Blasts Management "If you don't return the money and do not perform well, you will be held accountable... and the Supreme Court will jail you." pic.twitter.com/anKR8Pf2TN — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) August 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)