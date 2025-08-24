A brawl erupted outside the famous Sanwaliya temple in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district on Saturday, August 23, after a dispute between shopkeepers and devotees turned violent. What began as a minor argument quickly escalated into a clash, with both sides seen thrashing each other with sticks, kicks, and punches. The shocking incident was caught on camera, and the video has since gone viral on social media. Eyewitnesses said the fight created panic among other devotees who had gathered for prayers. Local police confirmed that an investigation is underway and those involved are being identified. Chittorgarh: Shri Sanwaliya Seth Mandir Donation Box Yields INR 10.25 Crore on Day 1 in Rajasthan, Over 80 Staff Deployed for Counting.

Devotees, Shopkeepers Clash at Sanwaliya Temple in Rajasthan

