New Delhi, January 9: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released the ninth list of candidates for the assembly elections in Punjab. The list names five candidates. The Election Commission in its press conference on Saturday announced that schedule for assembly elections in Punjab as well as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. Punjab will vote on February 14 in a single phase and the result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

AAP releases 9th list of 5 candidates for Punjab Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/TEwA9x1wrY — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022

