On Friday, NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede responded to Nawab Malik’s allegation that he didn't nab Kashif Khan.

On Thursday, Former AG Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan, said that Bombay HC has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha after hearing the arguments for 3 days.

Absolutely a lie & I can't comment. Law will take its own course: Mumbai NCB Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede, when asked about state minister Nawab Malik's allegations that he didn't nab Kashif Khan, one of the organisers of the cruise party - as told by Malik, as he's his friend pic.twitter.com/3t1RcyxbxW — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

