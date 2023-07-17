ABVP workers in Delhi staged a protest against the Rajasthan government, condemning the alleged gangrape of a minor girl in Jodhpur. The accused were reportedly campaigning for an ABVP candidate running for students' union president at JNVU. However, the ABVP denied any association with the accused, stating that no workers from their organization were involved in the incident and accused others of spreading false information to tarnish their image. Rajasthan Horror: Minor Girl Gang-Raped by Three College Students in Front of Boyfriend in Jodhpur, Accused Arrested.

Student Union Demands Action Against Rajasthan Government

#WATCH | ABVP workers in Delhi hold protest against Rajasthan government over alleged gangrape of a minor girl in Jodhpur pic.twitter.com/ClUoXjLBLq — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)