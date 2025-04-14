A terrifying incident caught on camera in Karnataka shows a speeding water tanker overturning on the streets of Bengaluru. The incident is said to have taken place today, April 14, on the Dommasandra-Varthur main road in Bangalore, when the vehicle trying to overtake skid and overturned. The accident also caused a major traffic disruption in the area. A CCTV footage of the water tanker overturning in Bengaluru in broad daylight has also gone viral on social media. A user who shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) said that the driver of the water tanker was taken out immediately after the accident and was found alive but unconscious. Notably, the accident was caught on the rear dash cam installed in a car which was travelling on the same road. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Molests Woman on Deserted Street, Gropes Her From Behind in BTM Layout; Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Speeding Tanker Overturns in Bengaluru, Video Surfaces

