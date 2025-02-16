At least three people were killed, and four sustained injuries after a truck crashed into a garage on Solapur-Hyderabad Highway in Maharashtra. The incident occurred around 1 pm when a cement truck travelling from Solapur towards Hyderabad lost control after its tyre burst. The truck veered off the road and crashed into a garage, causing widespread destruction. Three people were killed, and three to four others were injured in the incident. The injured have been rushed to the government hospital for treatment. The truck, which was carrying bulk cement, crushed two cars and several two-wheelers in its path before hitting the garage. The impact was so severe that a huge explosion occurred as the truck collided with the structure. Four to five workers inside the garage were also crushed by the vehicles. Maharashtra Road Accident: 3 Killed, 15 Others Injured After Truck, Mini-Bus and Two-Wheeler Collide Near Kolewadi on Solapur-Pune Highway; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Accident Caught on Camera in Maharashtra

