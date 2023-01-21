Although Umesh Yadav is having a decent run with the Indian Test Squad, he faces a setback in his personal life as the ace-Indian pacer was has been allegedly cheated of Rs 44 lakh by his friend and manager under the pretext of purchasing a plot in the former’s name in Nagpur city of Maharashtra as per the revelations made by police on Saturday. Although Umesh has reportedly lodged a complained against the person, no arrests have been made yet. ICC Falls Victim to Cybercrime, Loses Around Rs 20 Crore in Online Money Fraud; Investigation Underway.

Ace Pacer Umesh Yadav Allegedly Cheated

Ace pacer Umesh Yadav allegedly cheated of Rs 44 lakh by his friend-turned-manager under pretext of purchasing a plot in cricketer's name in Nagpur city of Maharashtra: Police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)