In a tragic incident, a Para Jump Instructor from the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) elite Akash Ganga Skydiving Team lost his life during a demonstration skydiving drop in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday. The IAF confirmed he succumbed to injuries sustained during the training and expressed deep sorrow over the loss, extending heartfelt condolences to his family. “The IAF deeply mourns the loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family,” it said in a post on X. This marks the second fatal incident involving IAF personnel this week. Earlier, a Jaguar aircraft crashed in Gujarat’s Jamnagar during a night mission, killing one pilot and injuring another after they ejected due to a midair technical malfunction. Who Was Siddharth Yadav? All You Need To Know About IAF Pilot Who Died in Jaguar Fighter Jet Crash in Gujarat After Heroically Saving Lives.

IAF Para Jump Instructor Dies During Skydiving Demo in Agra

A Para Jump Instructor from the IAF’s Akash Ganga Skydiving Team succumbed to injuries sustained during a Demo Drop at Agra today. The IAF deeply mourns the loss, and extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, standing firmly with them in this hour of grief. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 5, 2025

