Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad and instructed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to rush to the site to oversee rescue and relief efforts. Speaking to both ministers, PM Modi emphasised the need for immediate and full assistance to those affected and requested regular updates on the situation. The Office of Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed that all relevant agencies have been put on high alert, and coordinated emergency response efforts are underway. The Prime Minister has also asked to be kept regularly updated on the evolving situation. Meanwhile, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has dispatched a team to Ahmedabad for a detailed probe. The Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, crashed in Meghaninagar minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, with 242 people onboard. Air India Plane Crash Caught on Camera: Terrifying Video of Ahmedabad-London Flight AI171 Crashing Near Residential Area Surfaces.

PM Narendra Modi Sends Amit Shah, Rammohan Naidu Rush to Ahmedabad After Crash

PM Modi spoke to HM Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. He has asked them to go to Ahmedabad and ensure all possible assistance is extended to those affected in the wake of the air mishap: Sources pic.twitter.com/s4fstgDuRh — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025

AAIB Team Dispatched for Ahmedabad Air India Crash Probe

The Director General of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), with the team leaving for Ahmedabad for investigation: Ministry of Civil Aviation Sources#ahmedabadplanecrash — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025

