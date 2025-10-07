A Durga Puja pandal in West Bengal is in the spotlight, but for the wrong reasons. The Durga Puja Pandal depicting the tragic June 12 Ahmedabad Air India Flight 171 crash is facing netizens' wrath. A video of the pandal has gone viral on social media. The video shows a recreated scene with half of an aircraft embedded into a wallpaper-themed building, representing the Air India flight that crashed into a hostel, claiming the lives of 12 crew members and 229 of the 230 passengers. "Insensitive” and “shameful” were the words viewers used to express their anger over the Air India-themed Durga Puja pandal. ‘Lord Jagannath Eyes’ at Ahmedabad AI171 Flight Crash Site? Netizens Share Viral Photos Linking Air India Tragedy to Old Video of Eagle Flying With Flag Over Puri’s Jagannath Temple.

Air India Flight 171-Themed Durga Puja Pandal Sparks Outrage

Have you'll seen this Durga Puja pandal themed of Ahmedabad Plane crash. This is in Chakpur, Jangipara, Hoogly. pic.twitter.com/bShbsrvfk4 — রক্তশীষির/blood dew (@roktoshisir) October 3, 2025

Durga Puja Pandal in West Bengal Sparks Outrage

👉🏽 Follow @LogicalIndians A Durga Puja pandal in Hooghly district, West Bengal, recreated the June 12 Air India plane crⱥsh, spⱥrking mⱥssive online bⱥcklⱥsh. The display featured a shⱥttered aircraft, dɇbris, and fⱥke flⱥmes, intended by organisers as a tribute to… pic.twitter.com/j0dG1OZxVw — The Logical Indian (@LogicalIndians) October 7, 2025

