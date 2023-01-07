The Delhi police on Saturday arrested accused S Mishra in the Air India passenger urinating case of November 26. According to reports, the Delhi police arrested accused Mishra from Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Mishra, who has been accused of urinating on an elderly female co-passenger onboard a New York-New Delhi flight in November last year, has been sacked by his employer Wells Fargo, an American multinational financial services company with corporate headquarters in San Francisco. Air India Urinating Incidents: Airline CEO Campbell Wilson Asks Staff To Report Any Improper Behaviour on Aircraft to Authorities at the Earliest.

Check Tweet:

Air India passenger urinating case of Nov 26 | Accused S Mishra has been arrested from Bengaluru, says Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/sPJJrVlO9j — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2023

