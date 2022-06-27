Amid the political storm facing the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier CM Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had also tested covid positive.

Check Tweet:

काल मी कोरोनाची चाचणी केली; ती पॉझिटिव्ह आली आहे. माझी प्रकृती चांगली असून मी डॉक्टरांचा सल्ला घेत आहे. आपल्या सर्वांच्या आशीर्वादानं कोरोनाला हरवून लवकरच मी आपल्या सेवेत रुजू होईन. माझ्या संपर्कात आलेल्यांनी काळजी घ्यावी आणि लक्षणं दिसल्यास तत्काळ आपली कोरोना चाचणी करून घ्यावी. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) June 27, 2022

