Torrential rains in Rajasthan turned disastrous on Friday night as Ajmer’s Khwaja Garib Nawaz Dargah area was flooded once again. A viral video shows a pilgrim losing balance and being swept away by fast-flowing water while entering through the Nizam Gate. He was holding a water bottle and food packet when he slipped. Four bystanders tried to help but failed due to the strong current. Fortunately, a hotel employee from nearby Hashmi Hotel bravely jumped in and pulled the man to safety. The dramatic moment caused brief panic at the site. Heavy rain also flooded Nala Bazaar and Dargah Bazaar, sweeping away carts and bikes. Locals rescued several people as water entered shops and homes, raising concerns over safety and drainage. Delhi Rains: Heavy Rainfall Causes Severe Waterlogging in National Capital As IMD Issues Red Alert (Watch Video).

Ajmer Rains

