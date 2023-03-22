Akhilesh Yadav, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and the President of Samajwadi Party on Tuesday took to Twitter and shared a video of the state bird 'Saras crane'. In his post, Yadav said that the forest department team took away the state bird "saras crane" from the person serving it in the name of freeing the state bird. He also questioned the actions of the forest department officials. Sharing a video of the incident, the Samajwadi Party president took a dig at PM Narendra Modi and said it it is to be seen as to what action is taken to free the national bird peacock from the feeders. Two Bulls Lock Horns on Street of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav Shares Video and Takes Dig at BJP’s ‘Double Engine’.

