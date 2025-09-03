A shocking case of dowry harassment emerged from Daunkoli village in Aligarh’s Gonda area, where a woman named Archana, allegedly tortured by her husband Sonu and in-laws, jumped from the first floor of her house. The disturbing 38-second video shows Archana landing face down on the ground, critically injured, while a man is seen thrashing her even as her children scream nearby. Police said Archana had been subjected to demands for INR 5 lakh and a Bullet motorcycle, along with mental and physical abuse. Her brother alleged that even her brother-in-law harbored ill intentions toward her, and she was beaten when she complained. Archana was rushed to the district hospital and is now out of danger. Police have registered a case based on her family’s complaint and launched an investigation. Instagram Reel Exposes ‘Missing’ UP Man’s Deception To Escape Dowry Case; Wife Finds Him With Another Woman, Leading to His Arrest.

Woman Jumps From First Floor of House Over Dowry Harassment (Disturbing Video)

In UP's Aligarh, a woman being harassed by her husband, in-laws allegedly for dowry jumped from the first floor of the house. A man could be seen thrashing the critically injured woman in front of children after she landed face down on the hard floor. pic.twitter.com/wr9GaWbnTl — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 3, 2025

