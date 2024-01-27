Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, January 27 inaugurated the All India Presiding Officers’ Conference, which is being held in Maharashtra after 20 years. While addressing the PO conference, PM Modi paid tribute to all the members of the Constituent Assembly and said "This conference is being organised at a time as we celebrate the 75th Republic Day. This means we are also commemorating 75th anniversary of our Constitution. He also urged the presiding officers to take inspiration from the Indian Constitution and said "The officers have lived up to their responsibilities. There is a lot to learn from our Constituent Assembly, I request them to take inspiration from the Constitution once again". Republic Day 2024 Greeting: PM Narendra Modi Wishes People on India's 75th Gantantra Diwas.

PM Virtually Addresses All India Presiding Officers’ Conference:

VIDEO | "This (All India Presiding Officers') conference is being organised at a time as we celebrate the 75th Republic Day. I pay my tributes to all the members of the Constituent Assembly," says PM @narendramodi, virtually speaking at All India Presiding Officers’ Conference.… pic.twitter.com/ziiELHo3fk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)